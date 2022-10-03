SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A man died from injuries he suffered a week ago in a motorcycle crash.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Donald J. Hundley of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sept. 29. His final gift was to donate organs and tissue to save the lives of others.

Prosecutors charged Jason Kissick with second-degree assault in connection with the crash.

The investigation into the case is still underway. Deputies said Kissick remains in jail and may face additional charges in the future.

Deputies responded to the crash Sunday evening, Sept. 25 near the Smithville Dam.

The Sheriff’s office said deputies determined that Kissick hit Hundley, who was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time. Investigators said Hundley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Kissick is also under investigation for driving while intoxicated at the time of the crash. He is schedule to be back in court Tuesday morning.

