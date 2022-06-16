KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man died a week after police found him injured in a shooting.

Detectives said someone shot 32-year-old Rodrick Roland around 6:30 p.m. on June 7. Officers responded to an area near East 28th Street South and Van Brunt and found Roland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews transported Roland to the hospital.

The hospital notified detectives that Roland died from his injuries. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives are investigating, but have not made an arrest.

If you can help police identify Roland’s killer, call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

