Kansas City man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks, highway patrol says

CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Kansas City, Missouri, man drowned early Wednesday morning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

A trooper responded to a person floating in the water just after midnight near the 9.5 mile marker in the main channel of an unnamed cove.

The victim was been identified as 55-year-old James D. Jensen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about what led to Jensen’s death were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as we confirm more details.

