KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man accused of shooting and killing two men just blocks apart has entered an Alford plea and been sentenced to prison.

Matthew Harris was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action back in 2020.

Court documents said the first shooting happened at a Kansas City gas station near Winner Road and Hardesty Avenue. Surveillance cameras captured the shooting on video, court records say.

As police were watching the video, officers noticed that the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Cleveland Fuller III running away from the shooting. Based on the direction Fuller ran, police followed that path and found Fuller dead.

Shortly after, police were called to a nearby apartment for another shooting. There, they found a man wearing the same outfit of the suspect in the gas station shooting, charging documents say.

While searching the apartment, officers found 42-year-old Michael Groves dead.

On Friday, Harris entered an Alford plea to all charges. An Alford plea is when a defendant pleads guilty but does not admit to the crime — only that there is enough evidence that they would be found guilty in a jury trial.

Harris was then sentenced to 24 years in prison.