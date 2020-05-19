Kansas City man faces murder charges in connection with February fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to a February crash that killed two people.

Michael Mertens, 27, faces two counts of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked charges.

According to court documents, a Kansas City police officer saw a crash near 18th and Brooklyn on Feb, 4, 2020.

Mertens allegedly ran from the scene of that crash and was taken into custody by the officer.

According to court documents, the driver of another vehicle recognized her mother’s stolen Honda SUV and began to follow it.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Mertens, allegedly began to drive at a high rate of speed and crashed into a red Monte Carlo, killing Virgil Dixon and Judith Morris.

When he was taken into custody, Mertens was allegedly in possession of a baggie of meth, three credit cards belonging to three separate people and a toy gun.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.