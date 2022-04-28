KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to the February deadly shooting of Shariff Tilghman.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Isaiah L. Thomas Thursday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

KCPD officers responded to the shooting on Feb. 2, 2022, just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Crystal Avenue.

They found a black Nissan Maxima, with a Kansas license plate, running with a man inside, behind the driver’s wheel.

A check of the vehicle showed it was reported stole from Junction City, Kansas.

Video surveillance showed a man exiting the vehicle and standing where shell casings were later found, then running away.

A check of firearms found at the residence showed the gun was purchased by an associate of Thomas.

A check of a face mask found on the floor of the passenger’s side of the vehicle found strong support that the suspect had contributed DNA to the mask.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for Thomas.

