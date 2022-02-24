KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to a vehicle theft earlier this month as well as leading police on a chase this week, almost causing multiple crashes.

Stephen Mcquarters was charged by Jackson County prosecutors Wednesday with one count of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of resisting arrest, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

According to court documents, on Feb. 12, someone reported to police they left their vehicle parked and running near 45th and Cleveland Avenue. While they were inside, they reported someone got into their vehicle and took off with it.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, officers attempted to stop the driver of a black Chevrolet Traverse that failed to yield at a stop sign near 39th Street and Agnes Avenue, almost causing a crash with the patrol car.

Documents say the suspect stopped briefly then accelerated at a high rate of speed. The suspect driver failed to stop at a stop sign at 39th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue and at one point came close to striking a school bus full of children.

The suspect failed to stop at a traffic light, this time losing control of the vehicle and struck a pole, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.

The suspect continued back onto 39th Street in on-coming traffic. He then turned north onto College Avenue where he left the vehicle and began to fun on foot.

Following a chase on foot, the suspect driver, identified as Mcquarters, was taken into custody without incident.

Mcquarters told detectives he was at the “baseball courts” near his house on Feb. 19 when he saw a black Chevrolet Traverse running in the lost with the keys in it and heat on.

He stated he got into the driver’s seat and his cousin got into the passenger’s seat.

Mcquarters said he wasn’t paying attention when he ran the first stop sign, almost crashing into the police vehicle, because he was changing the music on his phone. He said he ran from police because he knew the car wasn’t his.

A bond review hearing has been set for March 3 at 10 a.m.

