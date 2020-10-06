Kansas City man featured in Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty men’s underwear line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You may know her best as a singer, but Rihanna also has a successful lingerie company. It’s receiving a lot of love for featuring plus-size models.

And Savage X Fenty just dropped its first men’s underwear line. One Kansas City man is part of the campaign.

“I’m still speechless to this day,” Steven Green said of booking “the job of a lifetime.”

“When I found out, I questioned my agent like, ‘Are you sure? Did they really see me?'” Green said.

Green is a model for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty men’s line after he was discovered on Instagram. The campaign showcases models of all sizes. See more of Rihanna’s new line in the video player above.

“It’s kind of like a light bulb went off, like this is what I’ve always seen. But to see it finally acknowledged is really beautiful,” Steven’s wife Jasmine Green said.

Since this campaign dropped, Steven has received a lot of positive feedback. He hopes this is sending a message to others about loving your body.

“You don’t have to be a certain size to do what you want to do,” Steven said. “You don’t have to be a certain size to exude confidence. That’s the message I want to push to really tap into your God-given abilities and gifts and talents and really just go for it.”

Steven is a full-time fashion photographer and creative director. He started modeling in February. He said if his modeling career continues to take off, he might push his photography work to the back burner.