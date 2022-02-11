INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City man says Independence, Missouri police need to be held accountable. He accuses officers of discrimination and excessive force.

A lawsuit states Justin Layton was walking down the street in Independence when he was stopped for jaywalking, tased, tackled, choked and beaten.

Layton said he was targeted simply because he was walking while Black.

“I ain’t never in my life heard a cop come out and say hey bro, come here bro, hey bro, that’s how I talk to friends,” Layton said.

It’s now a memory that will forever haunt him. Valentine’s Day, 2020, while he was walking on 39th Street in Independence, he said walking to his mothers.

That’s also what dashcam from Independence police shows.

“You clearly see I was just walking down the sidewalk,” Layton said of the dashcam footage.

Walking before he was spotted by an officer, who makes a u-turn, briefly follows Layton, then attempts to stop him.

“So you got a Black guy, with black dark clothes, 9 o’clcok, late at night, feel like, I’m a criminal,” Layton said. “That’s what he said.”

The lawsuit alleges the officers failed to identify himself, no questions, no conversation to Layton. Instead immediately and senselessly tased, tackled, put him in an illegal chokehold and beaten.

“The whole time I’m face down, he’s on my back and he’s choking me,” he said. “The snows is in my face, it’s melting, it’s going in my nose and I can’t breathe.”

Although the dashcam is from a short distance, at one point, you can see not just one but three offices pile on top of him. He was ultimately arrested for jaywalking and possession of a controlled substance. Medication his attorney argues he always carries to control his epilepsy, ironically a result of a prior incident with police as a teen.

A large part of the petition also focuses on the need to address racial profiling by jaywalking enforcement in Independence.

Virginia, Nevada and even Kansas City have all repealed jaywalking ordinances due to the disproportionate enforcement against people of color.

A spokesperson for IPD sent FOX4 a statement Friday saying they don’t comment on pending litigation.

Layton said all he wans to see is accountability and change.

“It’s sad,” he said. “Because sometimes for stuff to really happen, you got to die and I didn’t die. I was blessed. God blessed me with another chance to live.”

With that chance he said he will be using his voice, shining a light on not only his story but the ones that haven’t been shared.

“This is just the stuff on camera, these just on camera, more stuff that happens behind the scenes.”

Only two officers named in the lawsuit still work in the department. These officers were all cleared by internal affairs, acts were deemed justified, lawful and proper.

The lawsuit Layton has filed is a civil lawsuit, suing for emotional and physical damage.

