Kansas City man found dead with gunshot wound in burnt vehicle

LEBANON, Mo. — A murder investigation is underway after a Kansas City, Mo. man was found dead in a burnt vehicle one week ago.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Eric B. Rodriguez was found dead in a burnt vehicle on March 23 on Walnut Road near Bass Road in Laclede County.

Early autopsy results indicate the victim suffered a gunshot sound prior to the body being burned.

Rodriguez was last seen alive at a musical festival in Pulaski County on March 20, according to the sheriff’s office. The music festival was held near Laquey, Mo.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information should contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android