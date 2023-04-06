KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a 32-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man in the November 2021 killing of 32-year-old Edmon Alexander III.

The jury convicted Byron Fowler of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, police responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Blue Valley Market near 43rd Street and Cleveland Avenue.

When officers arrived they located a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim, identified Alexander, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police determined the shooting was captured on surveillance video that showed shots fired from the passenger side and from the backseat of one vehicle into a second vehicle.

Fowler’s brother told detectives that his brother, wife and children had been at the market when Alexander got out of his vehicle and dropped a stack of money and dared somebody to try and take it.

Fowler’s brother said words were exchanged and they left the parking lot headed west on 43rd Street. He said his child’s pull ups fell from the car and they stopped to pick them up when Alexander shot at them.

His brother said he dropped his wife and children off at his wife’s sister’s house and he and Fowler went back to Blue Valley Market to see if the victim was there so they would know who he was so they could avoid him. He said when they pulled into the parking lot Alexander pulled out his gun again so they shot at them.

He later admitted that his wife was the vehicle’s driver and that he was in the front seat and his brother was in the back seat.