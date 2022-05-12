KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 53-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted by a federal trial jury Wednesday of stealing and illegally possessing a firearm.

Larry D. Bradley was found guilty of four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and receiving a firearm while under indictment for a felony.

Bradley has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 9, 2021.

On March 20, 2020, Kansas City officers responded to a residence on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the floor of the residence. Officers learned that Bradley had discharged the firearm and fled from the residence with the firearm.

With the help of a canine, they were able to find Bradley hiding inside a trailer. He no longer had the firearm, so officers asked him where the firearm was located. Bradley led the officers to a tire where he had hidden the firearm. He later admitted that he had taken the firearm from the victim a couple days before the shooting.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm.

Bradley has prior felony convictions for first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery. I

At the time he stole the firearm, he was under indictment for the felony possession of methamphetamine.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.