CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A grand jury indicted a man three years after he was originally charged with murder and other related crimes.

Clay County’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested 46-year-old Michael W. Myers on Tuesday.

Myers is accused of intentionally running over James Pettijohn with his truck in Gladstone in 2019. Pettijohn died of his injuries. Myers is also accused of hitting a woman at the same time, she survived her injuries.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a thrift store near 74th Street and North Oak.

Myers was originally arrested and charged with first-degree murder shortly after the crash in 2019.

Prosecutors recently presented the case to a grand jury.

The grand jury returned the indictment on April 12, 2022. As a result of the indictment, prosecutors charged Myers with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Myers is held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to be in court May 18.

