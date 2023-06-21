KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in a murder for hire scheme after he was indicted last year for illegally possessing firearms.

A federal grand jury charged Thomas D. Clegg, 40, in a two-count second indictment. This indictment is a second superseding indictment, replacing one originally filed on Oct. 11, 2022.

Court papers say that Clegg and others conspired to murder victim “J.C.”

Between June 13, 2022, and May 25, federal prosecutors say Clegg possessed a Glock .40-caliber pistol and Springfield Armory .45 Caliber.

Clegg was previously convicted twice for two felony possession of a controlled substance charges.

He also has felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, trafficking in drugs, voluntary manslaughter, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, assault, armed criminal action and being a felon in possession of a firearm.