JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after being pinned by a semi-truck in Junction City, Kansas.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. on South U.S. Highway 77 in Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said the driver of a semi was outside of the vehicle when it started rolling forward. The driver attempted to get back in the vehicle and became pinned between the power unit and another semi trailer.

The driver was identified as 71-year-old Major Willie Washington, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

