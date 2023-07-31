MOSBY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Clay County Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), around 11:30 a.m. 35-year-old Aaron Stilwell was traveling east on Highway H when he hit the curve, veered off the roadway and slide down an embankment.

Stilwell then stuck a fence and was thrown from the motorcycle. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Stilwell was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.