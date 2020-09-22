Kansas City man killed in hit-and-run crash on Swope Parkway, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was killed after a hit-and-run crash Monday night on Swope Parkway, police say.

Police were called around 8:25 p.m. to the area of E. 57th Street and Swope Parkway for a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers determined the victim was walking across the northbound lanes of Swope Parkway when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver left the scene, police said.

The driver had been traveling at high speeds at the time of the crash, according to police. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark SUV or crossover and it was last seen heading northbound.

KCPD has tentatively identified the victim as a 45-year-old Kansas City man, but they have not released an official ID.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.