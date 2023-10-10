RAYMORE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night that left one person dead.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on Missouri Highway 58 and North Madison Street.

MSHP says the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling east when he crossed the center line and struck the front of a Ford F-150 heading west.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 30-year-old Cameron Searle, of Kansas City, Missouri. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the Ford, a 65-year-old Raymore man, was reported to have moderate injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.