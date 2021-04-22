Kansas City man killed in wrong way semi crash in Ohio

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Kansas City man has died in a collision with a semi-truck on US-127, WDTN reported yesterday.

44-year old Yassin Mohamed Ishaq died in a wrong way crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the black 2021 Dodge Sprinter van Ishaq was driving crossed the center line into the opposite lane. He was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and died at the scene.

Images from the scene shows wreckage strewn across the road after the crash. One side of the van appeared to be torn off, and the front airbags were seen deployed.

After the semi was struck, it traveled off the roadway and hit a tree. The driver of the semi was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

