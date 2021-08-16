Kansas City man missing, last seen Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a man that went missing at about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Keivin Quinn, 38, stands 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Quinn was last seen in the area of East 109th Street and Fremont Avenue.

According to police, he walks with a limp and uses a cane. He also needs daily medical attention for treatment and a cognitive disability.

Anyone who sees Quinn or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136.