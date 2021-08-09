Kansas City man pleads guilty after running from troopers and causing deadly crash

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A man who led police on a chase and caused a deadly crash on I-70 pleads guilty to second degree murder.

Anthony Jay Dorsey, 31, of Kansas City, Missouri, admitted responsibility for the crash that claimed the life of Nathan Pena on September 30, 2019.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop Dorsey on I-70 because of an expired registration on his car. Dorsey refused to stop and led officers on a chase through Wyandotte county and into Leavenworth county.

Investigators said shortly before Dorsey reached the Eastern Toll Plaza on the Kansas Turnpike he made a U-turn and started to drive the wrong way on I-70.

Dorsey eventually hit Pena’s car. Pena died from the injuries he suffered in the crash. After hitting Pena’s car, Dorsey got out of his vehicle and tried to run from officers, but he was arrested.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Pena’s family agreed with the plea deal that was offered.

“Our continued thoughts and prayers go to the Pena family. We did not take this plea without their permission,” Thompson said. “Flee and eluding is one of the most dangerous crimes law enforcement deal with on a day to day basis and obviously a huge risk to the community at large. This is a crime that never should have happened.”

Dorsey will be sentenced on September 17, 2021. He faces up to 49 years in prison for the crime.