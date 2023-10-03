KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty in the 2022 February deadly shooting of Shariff Tilghman.

Isaiah Thomas pleaded guilty Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the homicide.

Jackson County prosecutors originally charged Thomas with second-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, the prosecutor’s office dismissed the other charges filed against him.

KCPD officers responded to the shooting on Feb. 2, 2022, just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Crystal Avenue.

They found a black Nissan Maxima, with a Kansas license plate, running with a man inside, behind the driver’s wheel.

A check of the vehicle showed it was reported stole from Junction City, Kansas.

Video surveillance showed a man exiting the vehicle and standing where shell casings were later found, then running away.

A check of firearms found at the residence showed the gun was purchased by an associate of Thomas.

A check of a face mask found on the floor of the passenger’s side of the vehicle found strong support that the suspect had contributed DNA to the mask.

Thomas was sentenced to 13 years in prison and was given credit for time served.