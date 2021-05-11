Kansas City man pleads guilty in deadly shooting of 25-year-old at First Fridays in Crossroads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty in a deadly 2019 shooting at First Fridays in the Crossroads, prosecutors say.

Erin Langhofer (Photo from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office)

Deon’te Copkney pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges recently. He was charged in the death of 25-year-old Erin Langhofer, who was shot while standing near the food trucks at First Fridays. Medics took her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Police were called to the area of 18th and Main streets around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019, and found Langhofer shot. She was an innocent bystander and hadn’t been involved in any kind of altercation before shots were fired.

Off-duty KCPD officers began chasing three men, including now 20-year-old Copkney, who fled from the scene after the shooting. They were ordered to stop running, and police said Copkney dropped a handgun before lying on the ground.

Court records say ballistics tests showed the gun he dropped fired the shell casings found near the scene.

Deon’te Copkney

Copkney told detectives he and two friends got into a fight with another group near the food trucks. After the fight broke up, he said he fired shots “into the air” and “emptied his clip,” court records say.

Detectives noted that evidence from the scene — considering bullets struck Langhofer and significant property — contradicts Copkney’s claim that he fired into the air. He told police was the only one who fired.

The 20-year-old is set to be sentenced in July 2021.

