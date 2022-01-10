Kansas City man pleads guilty to carjacking that ended in deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleads guilty to his role in an armed carjacking and high-speed chase which ended in a deadly crash.

Derrell Wade, 20, admitted to carjacking and another charge during a court hearing Friday.

Federal prosecutors said Wade pulled a gun on a man, pressed the barrel of a gun to the victim’s head, and demanded his keys on Aug. 24, 2021. The carjacking took place around 10:35 p.m.

After Wade and two other men with him left in the victim’s car, the victim called police and used his wife’s cell phone to track his stolen one, according to court documents.

Police located the victim’s car near E. 23rd and Lister about 40 minutes after it was stolen.

Court documents show Wade was behind the wheel of the car when officers tried to stop it. Instead of pulling over, Wade led police on a high-speed chase. Officers said Wade ran several stop signs before the stolen car collided with another vehicle at 23rd Street and Lawn Ave. The driver of the westbound vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Ricky Donaldson, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

After crashing the car, Wade tried to run from the scene. Court documents show Wade threw a loaded gun into the grass as he tried to get away from the area. He was later arrested.

As part of a plea deal, Wade faces up to 13 years in prison when he is sentenced in June.

The other two men with Wade during the crime have already pleaded guilty to their involvement in the crimes.

Michael A. Brown, 20, and Curtis R. Daniels, 19, both of Kansas City, Mo., have each been sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole.