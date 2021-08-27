Kansas City man pleads guilty after shooting zTrip driver 26 times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man pleaded guilty to shooting a female zTrip driver more than two dozen times during an armed robbery in 2018.

Derron Nevels, 20, pleaded guilty to robbery and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

Prosecutors said the victim drove for zTrip rideshare when she picked Nevels up on Wabash Avenue in December 2018. She drove him to an address on Benton Avenue.

Court documents show the zTrip car recorded video inside and outside of the vehicle. According to documents, video shows an accomplice approaching Nevels and the victim’s car. That’s when Nevels put a gun to the victim’s head and tried to rob her.

Instead of handing over her belongings, court documents show the victim grabbed Nevel’s rifle and struggled with him. The accomplice started hitting the victim in the face and head, and caused her to let go of the gun. Nevels pulled the trigger and shot the victim about 26 times before he and his accomplice left the scene.

Video shows Nevels and another person returning to the victim’s car about 10 minutes after the initial shooting. Court documents say he can be heard on video asking the victim if she is okay and if she called police for help. He then retrieved a cell phone from the zTrip car and left the scene.

The victim suffered critical injuries in the shooting. Court documents show the victim still suffers from serious and debilitating injuries related to the shooting.

Nevels faces up to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced.