KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Struck by a car and left for dead. A Kansas City man miraculously survives a hit-and-run crash in the Westport area.

It happened nearly three weeks ago at 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway.

Kansas City police detectives say traffic cameras show a driver running a red light on their phone at 3 a.m.

A night out to celebrate his partner’s birthday turned into a near death experience for 28-year-old Nate Jones. He’s finally out of the hospital and re-learning how to walk.

The intersection at 39th and Southwest Trafficway is always busy. Even at 3 a.m. on a Sunday.

“Very, very, very, grateful to still be here,” Jones said.

Jones nearly died three weeks ago while crossing the street after a night on the town. He can’t remember what exactly happened, nor does he want to.

“They hit me, I rolled over the top, sat on there for ‘x’ amount of yards, and then rolled off the back,” he said.

Jones lay lifeless in the road as an unknown angel called 911 to take him to KU hospital.

He suffered road rash from his chest to his hips, as well as a compound fracture, a broken leg and arm and several fractured bones.

Ten days total in the hospital.

“I cried literally every day, multiple times a day,” he said. “I probably experienced every emotion that someone can experience within 10 days.”

Friends and family stayed by his side every day. Something that kept him going as he learned how to walk again and come to grips with what happened.

Twenty days later, he’s making progress. Just Thursday night, he walked for the first time using a walker.

“Physically I feel good, I feel very good,” he said.

Jones’ rehab will last another 6 to 8 weeks as the search for the person who hit him continues.

Detectives have a few leads but none resulting in an arrest.

“This situation could have, thank God it didn’t, but it could have ended my life because someone didn’t stop at a light and they were on their phone,” Jones said.

Jones had just started a new job three days before this crime. Because of that, he doesn’t have health insurance. His hospital bills are estimated to be around $70,000. A GoFundMe has raised $22,000 so far to help him.