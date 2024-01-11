KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who used a special combination of numbers to win a $50,000 Powerball prize said it was all because of a dream.

“I had a dream about those numbers about 10 years ago and have been playing them ever since,” the winner told the Missouri Lottery.

The Missouri Lottery says while his numbers didn’t win in the main drawing, his decision to add the Double Play feature to his ticket allowed him to play those same numbers again in a second drawing for another chance to win.

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball, in the Double Play drawing – resulting in a $50,000 prize.

“I told my parents and brother, but they didn’t believe me,” he told the Missouri Lottery. “I had to show them the ticket and the numbers on the app.”

The winning Double Play numbers on Dec. 30 were 1, 4, 5, 6 and 42, with a Powerball number of 8.

The winner told the Missouri Lottery he isn’t sure how he’ll spend his winnings yet but he said he plans to celebrate, adding it was a “great start” to his week.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Hy-Vee in the Northland off 45 Highway and I-29.