KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri grandfather is devastated after he said the man who murdered his infant grandson may only spend a few years behind bars.

Justin Walker George’s 4-month-old grandson, Sawyer Oliver, was found unresponsive on March 9, 2021 in a home occupied by his grandmother, Carly George, and her fiancé, Matthew Beck.

According to court documents, Sawyer suffered life-threatening physical trauma, including a contusion to the forehead, multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed and chest trauma. He was taken to the hospital where he was later removed from life support.

Beck was charged with second-degree murder and George was charged with hindering prosecution of a felony.

Mugshot of Matthew S. Beck provided by Jackson County Detention Center

The family was preparing for a trial, but Monday night, Justin days he was notified that Beck would be offered a deal to plead guilty to manslaughter charges.

“We have been preparing for months for a trial, for over a year now, and the defense reached out to the prosecution and made a plea deal and the prosecution accepted that without talking to the family,” he said.

Justin told FOX4 that he believes that the plea deal was offered because two people were home at the time that Sawyer sustained his injuries.

“With the evidence that they have it’s hard to get something to stick in front of a jury. My ex-wife is involved as well and yeah, they think his defense is gonna be to blame her and her defense is gonna be to blame him and without enough evidence to prove it was one or the other, they’re worried he’ll be acquitted and walk, but I don’t know if a jury will see it that way.”

Justin said he’d rather see the case go to trial and let a jury have their say.

“Ten years, plus time served. He’s been in for two. He’ll be eligible for parole in four, so you know, he’s gonna have to do six years for murdering a four-month-old baby.”

A spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said they don’t comment on plea agreements prior to court. Matthew Beck is scheduled for a plea hearing Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Justin said no matter what happens at the plea hearing, he stands ready to advocate for Sawyer going forward.

“I just want everyone to know his name and know what happened,” he said. “And it’s a horrible thing that occurred. If my only avenue is to show up at his parole hearings and give a victim impact statement, that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.