KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to 25 years in prison in connection to a 2022 killing, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Court documents say that Andrew Young was at the victims’ residence at Colonial Terrace Apartments in June of 2022 discussing a car deal.

Charging documents from last year detail that Young arrived just after 12 p.m., went to the fridge and grabbed a beer. He drank the beer and threw it in the trash.

The court records stated that the victim who was killed pulled out his wallet followed by Young pulling out a gun from his waistband and demanding, “Give me the money.”

Young then shot the gun hitting both victims and then left the scene, according to records.

A police analyst confirmed through the victim’s phone that he was discussing the possibility of buying a car from Young. Jackson County records say that Young eventually confirmed the two were talking about a car deal.

Prosecutors said that the beer Young drank was key in connecting him to the crime through DNA.

Jackson County says Young was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in prison for second-degree murder and an additional three years for armed criminal action.