Kansas City man sentenced after shooting, killing girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shooting and killing his girlfriend, 34-year-old Keva Hill, in September 2020.

Kelshaun D. Moseley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. A Jackson County judge sentenced Moseley on Thursday to 22 years in prison.

The incident took place on Sept. 24, 2020, when officers responded to a home near E. 59th Street and Agnes Avenue around 4 a.m. after someone called 911, saying that a woman had been shot.

When police arrived on scene, they found Hill, who had been shot twice in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, Moseley told an off-duty police officer working at Research Medical Center that he was turning himself in and that “something happened.” He didn’t describe what happened, but he did say someone was dead. He also said someone was after him.

Family members told police Hill had been in a relationship with Moseley for about a month.