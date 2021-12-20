Kansas City man sentenced following gunfight that injured car lot employee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for a robbery attempt that ended in a gunfight at a Grandview, Missouri, car lot.

Lyndale E. Watson, who also goes by “Red, “Blood,” and “Stoni Blud,” pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and carrying a firearm in July.

Court documents show Watson walked into Pride Auto Sales in February 2015, and asked about a car for sale. When the owner walked to the front of the business, prosecutors said Watson pulled a gun and pointed it at the owner.

The owner was also armed with a gun and court records show the two men shot at each other. Watson ran out of the business and continued to fire his gun. He ended up shooting Michael Mitchell, a car lot employee, in the back as he tried to escape, according to court papers. Mitchell was seriously injured but survived the shooting.

Court documents show Watson said he tried to rob the dealership to help a friend who was formerly employed there. Watson said his friend claimed the owner of the car lot owed him money.

Records show Watson was on probation in four different cases at the time he committed this crime. His criminal history includes felony drug possession, eluding police, assault, felony domestic assault, stealing a motor vehicle, and numerous instances of resisting arrest.