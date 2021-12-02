Kansas City man sentenced following wild, high-speed police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a Kansas City man after he crashed into several police cars and then led officers on a high-speed chase through oncoming traffic.

Kyle K. Kessler, 35, was sentenced to nine years without parole.

Kessler pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Oct. 15, 2020.

According to court records Kessler was arrested Dec. 18, 2019, after Kansas City, Mo. police officers tried to stop him as he drove a stolen truck. Kessler refused to stop and instead hit several police cars as he tried to get away from officers.

Court documents show Kessler led police on a chase through red lights and at speeds up to 100 miles an hour. At one point officers said Kessler also drove into oncoming traffic, forcing another driver to crash.

Kessler lost control of the stolen truck and hit a concrete pillar at E. 85th Street and Hickman Mills Road. As Kessler tried to get away from officers again, he backed into two officer’s cars, according to court documents.

Officers eventually had to break the passenger window of the truck and pull Kessler out of the vehicle.

Prosecutors said Kessler has 11 prior felony convictions, so it is illegal for him to be in possession of a weapon.