KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentences a 47-year-old Kansas City, Kansas for the 2018 killing of his wife.

Gene Birdsong was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 17 years more for the deadly stabbing of his wife Tabitha in November of 2018.

Tabitha Birdsong

A Jackson County jury found Birdsong guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, on Nov. 6, 2018, officers from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to Roanoke and Madison on a report of a body.

They found Tabitha’s body, who was reported to have obvious head injuries. They also found in her pocket an order of protection with her and Birdsong’s name on it.

Witnesses told police they were seen or heard together hours before her death. A witness also saw Birdsong with bloody pants.

Police found bloody clothing in a room where Birdsong had been staying.