Mugshot of Issac Fisher provided by the Jackson County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old Kansas City man to life in prison for a 2018 shooting rampage that killed three people and injured a 4-year-old.

In October of 2022, a jury found Issac Fisher guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The judge ordered Fisher serve consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Court records show officers the crime spree began with an argument between Fisher and his wife near East 90th Terrace and Kentucky Avenue in Oct. 2018.

Officers responded to the area after Fisher’s mother called to report he’d shot and killed 34-year-old Angenette Hollins.

According to court records, witnesses told investigators Fisher arrived at the home and argued with Hollins. Then a witness said she heard four to five gunshots and found Hollins’ body on the bathroom floor.

After shooting Hollins’, court documents show Fisher headed to Raytown where another family member lived.

Officers were called to East 57th Terrace and Elm Avenue a short time after the first shooting.

When they arrived, court documents show officers found Fisher’s stepbrother, another adult, and a 4-year-old child suffering from gunshots. Fisher’s stepbrother was able to identify his shooter before he died from his injuries.

Before officers were able to locate Fisher, he’d already driven to a house near 112th and Eastern Avenue to shoot a cousin.

Police found the victim on the front porch of the house. He later died at the hospital.