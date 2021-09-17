Kansas City man sentenced for 2019 chase that caused deadly Bonner Springs crash

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 31-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for leading police on a chase in September 2019 that lead to a deadly crash in Bonner Springs.

Anthony Jay Dorsey was sentenced for second-degree murder in which the court sentenced him to 49 years and four months in prison.

On September 30, 2019, Dorsey was driving westbound on Interstate 70 when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop him for an expired registration.

Dorsey refused to stop, leading law enforcement on a chase through Wyandotte County and into Leavenworth County. Shortly before the Eastern Toll Plaza, Dorsey did a U-turn on I-70 and began to drive eastbound in the westbound lanes and into oncoming traffic.

He then struck a red passenger vehicle driven by 19-year-old Nathan Pena who died on the scene due to his injuries.

After striking Pena, Dorsey got out of his vehicle and attempted to run from the scene before being taken into custody.

Dorsey plead guilty to second-degree murder on Aug. 9. A resolution that came about with the consent of the family.

At the sentencing, the parents, grandparents, and aunt all gave emotional speeches in remembrances of the Pena.

“This a death that shouldn’t have occurred,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “It’s a tragedy that has wrecked a family. Our continued thoughts and prayers go to the Pena family.” Thompson continued, “This death is due to an expired tag. The defendant could have simply pulled over, but instead we lost a bright future.”