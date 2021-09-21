Kansas City man sentenced for 2019 deadly shooting outside Raytown pool hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in state prison for his role in a deadly shooting outside a pool hall in Raytown in March 2019.

Logan England pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action and was sentenced by a Jackson County judge to 20 years on the second-degree murder conviction and 3 years on the armed criminal action conviction. Both sentences are set to run concurrently.

According to court documents, on March 4, 2019, Riley S. McCrackin, 19, of Belton, was shot do death by two unidentified individuals. The incident took place in the rear parking lot of Raytown Recreation Pool Hall.

Multiple security video recordings show McCrackin exit the rear of the business and stand in the parking lot for a moment as if he were waiting for someone. Two subjects then emerge from the northeast corner of an adjacent business and approach McCrackin.

The two suspects appeared to know the two suspects as he began approaching them and had his hands in his pockets. The two suspects initially had their hands in their pockets as they approached the victim. Both suspects then pulled out a handgun and began firing multiple rounds at McCrackin before leaving the scene on foot.

McCrackin was pronounced dead at the scene.

After interviewing witnesses, England was identified as one of the suspects in the video. One witness stated they received a telephone call that originated from England’s girlfriend. The person on the phone identified himself as England who spoke to the witness about getting money from their mother. The witness told England what he did in which he responded “I know, I know, I know I did. I’m so mad at myself. I can’t believe I did this.” The witness then told England to turn himself in.