KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a 54-year-old Kansas City man Friday in connection to a May 2021 deadly shooting in Grandview.

Judge James Dale Youngs sentenced Stacy Briscoe to 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty go first-degree voluntary manslaughter. Briscoe was convicted as a prior and persistent offender, which increased the sentencing range to up to 30 years.

According to court records, just before 8 p.m. on May 2, 2021, Grandview police officers responded to a shooting at Discount Smokes and Liquor at Spring Street and Highgrove Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, 41-year-old Jason Stuart, unresponsive in the parking lot.

Video showed Briscoe and Stuart in an argument in the store. The victim can be seen shoving Briscoe, who leaves the store but returns minutes later.

The victim and Briscoe walk away and video shows an encounter and Stuart falling to the ground.

In an interview with detectives, Briscoe acknowledged he shot the victim and felt bad about it.