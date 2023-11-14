KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a 63-year-old Kansas City man on Tuesday for the 2022 deadly shooting of a man who threw a traffic cone at his car.

Andrew Harold Bostic was sentenced by Judge Bryan Round to 10 years in state prison for the conviction of unlawful use of a weapon, three years for involuntary manslaughter and three years on each of two convictions of armed criminal action.

Some sentences to set to run for a total of 13 years. Prosecutors had asked for a total sentence of 19 years by setting all sentences to run consecutively.

According to court records, on Nov. 30, 2022, Kansas City police officers responded to the area of Armour Boulevard and Broadway just after 5 a.m. after a man was found unresponsive in the street.

Documents shows a man called for help after finding a man on the ground with blood around him. The victim died at the scene and was later identified as 42-year-old Patrick George.

Court records show detectives reviewed surveillance video from a business across the street from where they found the victim’s body.

Detectives said the video shows an SUV that belongs to Bostic circling the area. At one point, the SUV stops and the victim walks toward it. The video shows the victim’s mannerisms escalating the longer he is near the SUV.

The video shows the victim throwing a traffic cone at the SUV, then doubles over as he stumbles and tries to run away. He then collapses on the sidewalk, according to the court document.

The criminal complaint shows how police used traffic cameras to track Bostic’s SUV through town. They also used an Automated License Plate Reader to trace the SUV back to Bostic.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

While waiting for a search warrant, court documents show Bostic walked up to detectives and said he was driving the car when he heard a crash. He rolled down his window and asked the person standing nearby if he was crazy. Bostic said the victim smashed his window so he fired a warning shot, which hit the victim, killing him.