KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a Kansas City man Thursday in the killing of two adults and injuring a 5-year-old child in 2022.

David Emerson, 20, was sentenced to 22 years on one count of second-degree murder, 22 years on another second-degree murder charge and 10 years for one count of first-degree assault. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

This comes one week after Emerson pleaded guilty to all three charges.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to the shooting scene at Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Avenue on Feb. 20, 2022. The three victims were found in a car parked in a lot.

Officers said 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford and 34-year-old Jermaine Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene. Pettiford’s 5-year-old son was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to court documents, video shows Emerson leaning into the victims’ car. He then steps back and fires a gun into the car twice.

The five-year-old boy was found in the backseat of the vehicle and had been shot in the eye.

Emerson was arrested following a standoff with police near E. 59th and Norfleet Road on March 4, 2022.