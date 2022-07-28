KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for his role in an armed carjacking that led to a high-speed chase in which he collided with another vehicle and killed another motorist.

Derrell M. Wade was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison without parole.

On Jan. 7, 2022, Wade pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Two other men, Michael A. Brown, 20, and Curtis R. Daniels, 20, both of Kansas City, also pleaded guilty to carjacking and each were sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole.

Wade, Brown and Daniels participated in a carjacking that occurred on Aug. 24, 2021. Wade pressed the barrel of his gun against the forehead of the victim and demanded the keys to his gold 2007 Prius.

Another person took the victim’s cell phone from his hand. The victim was repeatedly struck in the back with an unknown object by a third person, and told to stay on his knees. The three men then fled in the victim.’s vehicle.

The victim immediately contacted law enforcement, and used his wife’s cell phone to track his stolen cell phone using the Find My Phone app.

Police officers saw the stolen Prius driving southbound on Lister Avenue, passing over the main thoroughfare of East 23rd Street the same day. Officers pulled behind the vehicle, driven by Wade, who accelerated at a high rate of speed away from the officers in which a chase began.

Wade traveled at speeds up to 75 miles per hour and ran several stop signs during the chase. After running the stop sign at 23rd Street and Lawn Avenue, the Prius collided with another vehicle. This collision resulted in the death of an occupant from that vehicle and injuries to another person.

Wade attempted to run away but fell to the ground. As he was falling, he pulled a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and threw it in the grass.

Brown got out of the passenger side rear door of the Prius and began running toward Elmwood Avenue. He was found hiding in a residential backyard and arrested.

Daniels, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Prius, was arrested without incident.