Kansas City man sentenced for child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 33-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for soliciting images and videos of child pornography from several child victims and others online.

Charles Ray Sheppard was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison without parole.

On July 8, 2021, Sheppard pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography over the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

Sheppard admitted that he engaged in sexual contact with a 5- or 6-year-old child victim when he was 18 or 19 years old, then reconnected with the child victim through Facebook Messenger in 2017, when the child victim was 13 years old.

Sheppard and the child victim exchanged pornographic photos during their online conversations, according to court documents.

Investigators seized two cell phones from Sheppard, one of which also contained several conversations between Sheppard and another Kik user in which Sheppard requested and received images and videos of child pornography of unknown minor children. Investigators discovered 38 photos and two videos of child pornography within the cell phone’s Kik communications.

Sheppard also sent multiple nude images of himself to a 14-year-old child victim. He also admitted that he performed live sexual acts with a 13-year-old child victim on the Kik application.

When Sheppard was arrested on June 9, 2020, he possessed a third cell phone that contained child pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI.