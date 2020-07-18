Kansas City man sentenced for drug trafficking, money laundering conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man has been sentenced after he admitted to laundering more than $1 million in drug money, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Juan Duarte-Tello, 47 of Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In his plea deal, Duarte-Tello allegedly admitted to handling the money for a drug trafficking organization, which distributed meth in the Kansas City metro. He funneled the money, which came from drug transactions, into bank accounts in California.

Investigators were able to confirm his illegal activities through electronic monitoring, according to the statement.

Duarte-Tello was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, the Jackson County Missouri Drug Task Force, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt were all involved in the case, McAllister stated.