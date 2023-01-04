KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man is heading to prison for his role in a dangerous shoot-out at a gas station more than two years ago.

Federal court documents show a judge sentenced 31-year-old Tirrell M. Thompson to nine years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Thompson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in May 2022.

As part of the plea, Thompson admitted he was involved in a shoot-out at a gas station near 45th Street and The Paseo on May 6, 2020.

Court documents show a federal marshal witnessed the shooting. A police helicopter followed Thompson in a car as he drove away from the scene and then tossed a gun out of the car.

Police arrested Thompson a short time later, and found the handgun, according to court documents.

Thompson has two prior felony convictions for resisting arrest and a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon. Because of his felony record, it is illegal for Thompson to have a gun.