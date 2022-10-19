KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court for his role in robbing two hotels on the same day in 2018.

Anthony Payne, Jr., 30, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole by U.S. District Judge and disordered to pay $860 in restitution.

Payne pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm of violent crime on January 20.

Payne admitted to investigators that he and two other people, who were identified as 29-year-old Joe Lee Nichols and 30-year-old Torrence Demond Key robbed the Arrowhead Inn at gunpoint on July 2, 2018.

Payne and Nichols brandished handguns and the three men stole approximately $260 from the hotel.

Later, Payne admitted that the three-man robbed the Wood Springs Suites Hotel, located at 11301 Colorado in Kansas City at gunpoint and in the same situation, stole $600.

According to court documents, Payne was previously convicted in state court for his role in the armed robbery of a Sonic restaurant. He was placed on probation for five years.

Nichols and Key each have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

