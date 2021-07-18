Kansas City man sentenced for shooting man on bus at bus stop

Picture of Larry J. Harris from the Jackson County jail.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 52-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting a victim riding a bus while at a bus stop.

Larry Harris was convicted and sentenced to 22 years for first degree assault and 15 years for armed criminal action for the March 2020 incident. The sentences will run concurrently.

Court documents state that a city bus arrived at a bus stop near Independence Avenue and Olive Street when Harris shot a victim from the sidewalk through a bus window.

The unidentified victim suffered life-threatening injuries.