KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A United States District Judge sentenced a Kansas City, Missouri man in the killing of another man in front of the victim’s then 9-year-old daughter.

Lester Brown, 36, also known as “Lucky,” was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to life plus 15 years in federal prison without parole.

Brown was found guilty back in May of one count of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, one count of cyberstalking resulting in death, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The court sentenced Brown to life in prison for cyberstalking resulting in death, 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm, and five years in prison for conspiracy, all of which must be served consecutively.

Prosecutors said Brown and two other men stalked Christopher Harris. Court documents show Brown put several GPS devices on vehicles Harris and his acquaintances used between Nov. 1, 2017 and March 19, 2018.

The documents show Brown tracked Harris to a Raytown dance studio on March 14, 2018. Brown and the other two men followed Harris as he drove his 9-year-old daughter home to her mother’s house.

Brown stopped behind Harris’ vehicle while he and another man got out of the car and shot into the vehicle, according to court paperwork. Harris’ daughter was in the car at the time of the shooting. The girl ran into the house unharmed. Court documents show Brown stood over Harris and fired two more shots while Harris was on the ground, killing him.

During Brown’s trial prosecutors also presented evidence of the murder of Harris’ friend, Ryan Cobbins in 2013.

Cobbins disappeared on Oct. 24, 2013, after a haircut.

Brown told Harris and another person that he could get Cobbins released for a “ransom” payment of $20,000. The men paid Brown, but police found Cobbins body on Dec. 31, 2014.

Co-defendants Michael Young, 32, of Independence, Mo., and Ronell Pearson, 36, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, have each pleaded guilty and were sentenced in June 2023 for their roles in the cyberstalking conspiracy.

Young also pleaded guilty to cyberstalking resulting in death. Young was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Pearson was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole.

The court also ordered Brown, Young and Pearson to pay $19,012 in restitution to compensate the murder victim’s family for funeral and burial expenses, for which they are jointly and severally liable.