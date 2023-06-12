JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is sentenced to four-years in prison for his role in a $1 million dollar insurance fraud scheme.

Michael Stuart Smith, 36, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to participating in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Smith will serve the sentence without parole and has also be ordered to pay $40,836 in restitution to his victims, according to federal court documents.

The case stems from an FBI investigation into insurance claims from a series of automobile accidents throughout Missouri. The FBI determined all but one of the accidents were staged.

Court documents show a man named Lawrence Courtney Lawhorn, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, recruited friends, acquittances, and family to participate in the staged crashes.

The people involved in the staged crashes went to doctors and hospitals asking for tests such as MRIs, CT scans, and X-rays. Court documents show they submitted false claims to insurance companies and said they were be personally liable for medical bills.

Some of the people received thousands of dollars based on the claims. Instead of paying their medical bills they spent the money on personal expenses.

Lawhorn pleaded guilty on Thursday, June 8, to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft. Lawhorn also pleaded guilty in a separate and unrelated case to commit wire fraud. His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.