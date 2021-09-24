Kansas City man sentenced in 2018 deadly shooting of woman as she slept in bed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been sentenced for the 2018 deadly shooting of a 26-year-old woman as she slept in her home.

Kenneth Flowers was sentenced Friday to 10 years for second-degree murder, 3 years for armed criminal action, 14 years for unlawful use of a weapon and 3 years on armed criminal action in the killing of Kindrea Brown. The sentences will run concurrent.

Brown was apparently not the target of the gunfire aimed at her home late at night on April 13, 2018.

According to court documents, Flowers sent messages over Facebook calling a relative of the victim a “rat.” The relative and Brown lived together in their home near East 69th Terrace and The Paseo.

Kindrea Brown

Police allegedly found a .40 caliber handgun under the seat of the suspect’s car. Testing found it to be one of the guns used in the shooting.

DNA from Flowers was found on a shell casings at the scene and his cell phone placed him near the crime scene two minutes after the murder, according to court documents.