KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man will spend a decade in prison after he carjacked a driver and used the victim’s debit card at an ATM.

A federal judge sentenced 20-year-old Regginald Dace Jr. to 10 years in federal prison without parole for robbery and a related crime.

Court documents show the victim gave Dace and two other people a ride on Sept. 9, 2020. They stopped at a gas station on Prospect Avenue. Dace put a gun to the victim’s head and threatened to shoot him during the stop.

The three took the victim’s credit and bank cards and demanded his PIN.

One of the other suspects withdrew $500 from the victim’s bank account, using an ATM inside the gas station.

The victim was then forced at gunpoint from the driver’s seat of his car to the back seat.

The three men drove the victim to a bank near 49th and Main Street where they tried to withdraw more money from an ATM. The money wasn’t accessible because the daily limit had already been withdrawn.

Court documents show they drove the victim to his home. At that point the victim escaped, but the thieves took off in his vehicle.

Dace was arrested a short time later.

Last year, a judge sentenced Abdul M. Williams to 15 years and 11 months in federal prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to his involvement in the same carjacking.

