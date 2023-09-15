KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a 25-year-old Kansas City man for the 2021 kidnapping and killing of 52-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez.

Rashaud Lewis was sentenced to life in prison for a second-degree murder conviction and 16 additional years in prison for convictions of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of armed criminal action.

In Missouri, a life sentence is defined as 30 years unless the charge is first-degree murder.

Lewis was convicted by a Jackson County jury in July.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded on a reported missing person on May 11, 2021. The victim’s family told police they had not heard from their father, but they found his bloody clothing.

On May 17, 2021, the body of a man was found wrapped in a tarp near 56th and Elmwood. He was later identified as Gutierrez.

Court documents say he died from several stab wounds.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Lewis used his vehicle to kidnap the man. Police found receipts for drop cloths and bleach. Several cellphones also were recovered.

Tests showed the victim’s DNA in a property associated with Lewis.

Another suspect, Ahmad Herring, was sentenced in July to a total of 46 years in prison.